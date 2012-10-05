Coleman opens door for Bellamy return

The Cardiff City striker was surprisingly dropped for the recent encounters with Scotland and Serbia.

However, Coleman wants assurances over the 33-year-old’s fitness as Bellamy continues his return from a calf problem.

"Players like Craig [Bellamy] don't come along all the time. We need to know from Craig whether he is staying with us or whether he isn't. If he is not, we have to move forward," he said.

The national coach has also opted for a change in captain, with Swansea City defender Ashley Williams set to take over the armband from Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

"We needed to make some changes," Coleman explained.

"I spoke to Aaron [Ramsey] yesterday about it, and he was incredibly mature. I was very impressed with him. It was a very professional reaction.

"Of course he is disappointed, but Aaron was great about it, he really was. Ashley will be the skipper. He is a natural leader. He has experience."