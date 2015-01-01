Coloccini not interested in Newcastle job

Pardew's four-year tenure at St James' Park looks set to end after he was given permission to speak to Crystal Palace about their managerial vacancy on Monday.

Newcastle captain Coloccini subsequently emerged as a surprise candidate to take the hotseat.

However, the Argentina defender feels the time is not right for him to consider a move into management and is purely focused on his playing career on Tyneside.

"Yes [I was shocked to be linked] of course, but it's the second time it has happened," he said.

"I am a football player now and want to play for a few years more. I want to enjoy being on the pitch. It's not for now."

Coloccini was speaking after Newcastle's thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Burnley, which saw assistant manager John Carver prepare the team.

The hosts led three times during the match only to be pegged back on each occasion, but Coloccini insists that Pardew's absence from the dugout had no bearing on the result.

"It is a difficult situation but John Carver is with us," he added. "He has the experience to take the job.

"Of course it is difficult but it has not affected the team. When you go on the field you have to leave all the problems behind you."