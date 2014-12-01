Coloccini set to return for injury-hit Newcastle

The Argentinian missed his side's last two games due to a calf problem, but is line to make a comeback as Newcastle aim to get back to winning ways at Turf Moor after losing 1-0 to West Ham on Saturday.

Coloccini's return will be welcome news to Newcastle manager Alan Pardew, whose problems have mounted in recent days due to injuries to the Dutch duo of Tim Krul and Daryl Janmaat.

Goalkeeper Krul is set for a spell on the sidelines because of a twisted ankle that kept him out of the West Ham loss while Janmaat is a doubt with a hamstring problem that saw the right-back limp off in the 74th minute at Upton Park.

Those setbacks are a blow to a Newcastle side that has been ravaged by injuries this season, but Pardew is understandably glad to be able to welcome Coloccini - along with Rolando Aarons and Emmanuel Riviere - back into the fray.

Aarons, 19, has seen a hamstring injury keep him out of action since the start of last month and Riviere was on bench against West Ham after several weeks on the sidelines.

"We've got one or two coming back this week that will feature in the Burnley game," Pardew said.

"Emmanuel, even though he didn’t get on because of the injury to Daryl, is in and around and ready to play.

"Aarons should be around on Tuesday, and the same for Colo. That is what Premier League squads are for.

"We have done absolutely superbly with the guys we have got now, and the guys who have come in."