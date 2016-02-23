Coman: I can exploit my potential better at Bayern

Kingsley Coman believes he can "exploit his potential better" at Bayern Munich ahead of his return to Juventus on Tuesday.

Coman is still a Juve player but joined Bayern last summer on a two-year loan deal - with an option to make the deal permanent in 2017 - and has thrived in the Bundesliga under Pep Guardiola.

The 19-year-old attacker was a bit-part figure at Juventus Stadium prior to his move to Bavaria and feels his introduction to regular first-team football has unlocked his potential.

He told the Bundesliga's official website: "I really learned a lot [at Juve], especially in terms of tactics. On top of that, I got to train with world stars like [Carlos] Tevez, [Paul] Pogba and Gianluigi Buffon.

"But I'm happy to be at FC Bayern. The team's attacking style suits me a lot better and I feel like I'm trusted a lot more than I was last season. I think I can exploit my potential better here."

Bayern go into the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie in Turin with a host of defensive absentees, including Jerome Boateng, Holger Badstuber and Javi Martinez.

It has not been an issue in the Bundesliga in which they are unbeaten in seven games as they cruise towards another title, and Coman is optimistic a makeshift backline will also cope on Tuesday, adding: "We have to stay compact and be structured in our play.

"Against Augsburg, Joshua [Kimmich] and David [Alaba] did a very good job in defence, and against Darmstadt we were also very solid. We’ll need to help them out as much as we can, but I’m confident we can get a positive result in Turin."

Juventus boast an array of attacking options with Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Paul Pogba and Mario Mandzukic at the disposal of coach Massimiliano Allegri but Coman thinks the Bianconeri's real strength lies at the back.

He said: "I actually think their defence is their biggest strength. But they have huge potential in attack as well, and their midfield of Paul Pogba, Sami Khedira and Juan Cuadrado is also very unpredictable."