Confederations Cup Social Diary: Kuranyi prepares Chile for Ronaldo and Bravo remembers how to be a goalkeeper

The Confederations Cup semi-finals are upon us, and players, teams and organisers have been preparing themselves in their own inimitable fashion.

Chile have enlisted the help of former striker Kevin Kuranyi as they prepare to face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been the subject of some harsh words from Arturo Vidal this week.

Jonas Hector has done his best to make everybody feel a bit old but Claudio Bravo has been showcasing some skills to prove he is definitely not over the hill.

FIFA reminded everyone of South America's dominance of this trophy with a throwback to the victors of nine years ago.

in 2009, Brazil lifted the after beating USA 3-2 in South Africa

Arturo Vidal was less than complimentary about Cristiano Ronaldo this week and, fittingly, Bayern Munich have tried to stir the pot just a little.

vs. vs. What are your predictions?

Former Germany international Kevin Kuranyi, who spent five years in Russia with Dynamo Moscow, has been giving Chile some anti-Ronaldo advice.

Komme gerade aus dem Teamhotel der Chilenen in Kasan. Habe meinem Freund Eduardo Vargas erklärt, wie er und seine...

The pressure could be on Jose Fonte to perform in the absence of the banned Pepe, but the West Ham defender isn't looking at all anxious.

The journey is already over for some, of course. Australia's Aziz Behic bade farewell to Russia following their group-stage exit.

Germany's Jonas Hector, meanwhile, has been making a number of people feel rather long in the tooth...

: "I remember watching the 2005 game against Mexico when I was 15."

And, although some Manchester City fans may not know it, Chile have reminded us all that, yes, Claudio Bravo really is good at saving shots.