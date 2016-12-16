Conte discussing 'amazing offer' with Chelsea amid Oscar speculation

Antonio Conte has hinted that Chelsea have received an "amazing offer" for Oscar, with the Brazil playmaker nearing a move to the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai SIPG are reportedly prepared to pay €60million for Oscar and make him the highest-paid player in the world.

Oscar has only completed 90 minutes once this season, struggling to break into the 3-4-3 system that has propelled the Blues to the top of the Premier League on the back of 10 consecutive wins.

Conte told a news conference of his prospective exit: "I don't know exactly the amount or situation but I think in the right moment you'll know the situation, now we have to wait."

The former Italy coach would not be drawn on reports linking him with a move for Marco Verratti to replace Oscar, but confirmed he is happy to work with the Chelsea board in the transfer market.

"I talk with the club, with the board and I explained my thoughts about every situation," he added.

"It's normal. You're in the club and try to make the best decision. There are situations that are amazing and it's very difficult to try to solve the situation in the best way.

"When there are incredible situations it's very difficult to manage this.

"My style is to take always the decision together with the club and to understand also some strange situation or some amazing offer.

"Sometimes it's important also to be linked with the club to take the best decision to understand."

Conte does not fear the newly rich CSL poaching more players, as he expects the pulling power of Premier League football to trump financial gain in most cases.

He said: "The Chinese market is a danger for all teams in the world not only for Chelsea.

"But I think that we must be concentrated on our work, don't think that in China there is a lot of money and they can take the players.

"I think that this league is fantastic and to play in this league [Premier League] is a great opportunity, an honour, you must be very proud to play in this league because now he's in the best league in the world to play and for this reason I don't worry about this."