Conte refuses to label Manchester sides as title favourites

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is not concerned by the fortunes of his side's title rivals, insisting Leicester City's triumph last season shows it is too early to identify favourites.

While the 2014-15 Premier League champions travel to Swansea on Sunday, Manchester United and Manchester City face off in their first derby of the season on Saturday.

But Conte refused to discuss whether the two Manchester sides are favourites for the title, referring to Leicester's success as proof that little can be ascertained at this stage.

"I don't like to speak about favourites," he told a news conference. "Last season showed us that a team that is not the favourite can win the title.

"We all know United and City are two great teams, they have both done a lot in the transfer market.

"But I hope, at the end of the season, there will be five or six teams that can fight for the title."

And Conte is keen to remain focused on Chelsea, while maintaining an interest in the outcome of the Manchester derby.

"We all know there is, tomorrow, a great match between United and City," he said.

"But I think in this moment we must be focused only on our game, because we know, against Swansea, the game will be very tough. We will face a well-organised team with a good manager.

"It's important to look at ourselves and not to look at the others. We know tomorrow will be a good game and we will enjoy the game, but it's most important to be focused on our game."