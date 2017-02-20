Conte wants fairytale finish for Terry

Antonio Conte would love to see John Terry finish his career at Chelsea by lifting the FA Cup, but the head coach insisted the defender would have to earn his chances.

Terry was given a rare start as his side recorded a 2-0 win over Wolves in the fifth round of the competition on Saturday.

The 36-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has made only five Premier League appearances in 2016-17.

Conte would love to see the veteran defender win a sixth FA Cup, but the Italian said he picked his team based on performances, not potential fairytales.

"I'd sign now for this. Where do I sign?" he asked as he considered Terry – who has played 10 games in all competitions this season – lifting the trophy.

"I want to be very clear – if every player deserves to play, I am pleased to give them the opportunity, but not because there is sentiment or I think the right way is to give every single player what they deserve.

"John Terry deserved to play this game and he did very well so I am very happy for him. For me, he remains a very important player, he's my captain and he's important on and off the pitch.

"He's helping me a lot, I'm very pleased to have him in my squad and also to know this type of person."