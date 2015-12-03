Copa del Rey Review: Barcelona thrash Villanovense, Real Madrid field suspended player

Barcelona thrashed Segunda B strugglers Villanovense 6-1 in the Copa del Rey last 32 after youngsters Munir and Sandro Ramirez combined to score five goals.

Barca coach Luis Enrique selected several fringe players for the Camp Nou clash on Wednesday but his side were rarely tested.

Sandro netted a hat-trick and Munir scored twice to round off Dani Alves' early opener to help the holders breeze past the tournament minnows, completing a 6-1 aggregate win.

Real Madrid eased past Cadiz 3-1 in their first leg at Estadio Ramon de Carranza amid controversy, after coach Rafael Benitez named an ineligible player.

Russian midfielder Denis Cheryshev was suspended for the tie after picking up three yellow cards while playing for Villarreal in the competition last term, however, after being named in the starting line-up, scored the game's opener.

Isco added two more after the interval as Kike Marquez pulled one back with two minutes to play.

Cadiz chairman Manuel Vizcaino has confirmed that the Segunda B club will report Real Madrid to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for breaking competition rules.

Elsewhere, Valencia came from behind to beat Barakaldo 3-1, Rayo Vallecano downed Getafe 2-0, and Real Betis saw off Sporting Gijon by the same score line in their first legs.

Also in first legs, La Liga high-flyers Celta Vigo continued their strong form with a 3-1 win over Almeria and five-time winners Sevilla crushed UD Logrones 3-0.

Finally, Deportivo La Coruna enjoyed a 2-1 victory against Llagostera in their first leg.