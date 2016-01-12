Copa del Rey Review: Sevilla cruise past Betis, Deportivo stunned

Sevilla kept up their fearsome home run to beat city rivals Real Betis 4-0 and ease into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Unai Emery's side have recovered from a sluggish start to the campaign well and racked up an eighth consecutive home win, as well as a seventh clean sheet in succession at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Already 2-0 up after a successful first leg at the Benito Villamarin, Sevilla pressed home their advantage just four minutes on home soil, captain Jose Antonio Reyes bundling home after Juan Manuel Vargas and goalkeeper Antonio Adan made a hash of clearing Mariano's right-wing cross.

Sevilla kept the pressure on and were four goals up in the tie shortly after then half-hour as Adil Rami slammed home with his left foot after more defensive dithering from the visitors.

Kevin Gameiro sealed the result with his first meaningful touch after coming off the bench, racing onto Michael Krohn-Dehli's neat throughball and Gael Kakuta added the gloss a minute before time with a crisp finish.

In Tuesday's other tie, a much-changed Deportivo La Coruna were stunned 3-0 at home to second-tier Mirandes, sealing a 4-1 aggregate defeat.