Copenhagen romp to third straight title

The FC Copenhagen players had just taken the field to face Lyngby when news came through of Odense's defeat.

Former Odense player Matti Lund Nielsen scored twice for relegation-threatened Nordsjaelland in a victory that sealed a ninth title for Copenhagen since the club's foundation in 1991.

Copenhagen started the season strongly and led by 19 points by the winter break in early December.

Their good form continued in the Champions League, where they held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at home and defeated Panathanaikos to become the first Danish team to qualify for the knockout stages where they lost to Chelsea in the last 16.

In the league, the capital club have lost just once in 25 games and hold an unassailable 23-point lead over Odense.