Coppa Italia: Abbiati calls for ruthless Milan

The sides get the latest round of Coppa matches under way on Tuesday at San Siro, with Sassuolo's 2-1 Serie A victory in Milan last week still fresh in the memory.

Goals from Nicola Sansone and Simone Zaza gave Eusebio Di Francesco's men a come-from-behind win at San Siro, and veteran goalkeeper Abbiati has called on Milan to be more clinical in front of goal to avoid a repeat result this time around.

"We’re playing at home, so we have an advantage. We are very motivated," he told reporters.

"Sassuolo in attack are a dangerous side, they have some excellent players up front.

"The problem during our league encounter was that we weren't able to kill off the match."

Italian champions Juventus entertain Verona on Thursday having extended their lead at the top of Serie A to three points with Sunday's 3-1 victory at Napoli.

Remarkably, Juve - who are on course for a fourth straight Scudetto - have not won the Coppa since 1995, but will feel confident of reaching the last eight.

After throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with city rivals Roma on Sunday, Lazio will be determined to get back to winning ways at Torino on Wednesday.

Lazio were 2-0 up inside half an hour at Stadio Olimpico, but a second-half brace from Roma captain Francesco Totti pegged them back.

Stefano Pioli's team beat Torino 2-1 at home earlier in the season, and a similar result this week would see them equal their Coppa performance of last season, when they reached the last eight before being beaten by eventual winners Napoli.

This week's other last-16 tie sees Gianfranco Zola's Cagliari travel to Parma for a game between the sides placed 18th and 19th in Serie A.