Coppa Italia Review: AC Milan survive scare, Torino thrash Cesena

AC Milan needed extra-time to overcome a spirited Crotone side, with goals from Giacomo Bonaventura and M'Baye Niang eventually sealing a 3-1 win in the Coppa Italia fourth round.

Milan striker Luiz Adriano broke the deadlock just after half-time but Crotone - second in Serie B - shocked San Siro when Ante Budimir drilled home from close range 21 minutes later.

Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz made a number of saves to send the game to extra-time but could do little to keep out Bonaventura's 106th-minute free-kick, which flew up and over the wall and into the corner from the edge of the area.

Niang then made sure of the win and a last-16 tie with Sampdoria as he coolly slotted into the bottom corner from 12 yards after a good run from Riccardo Montolivo, with Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic ultimately able to celebrate a sixth win in eight matches in all competitions.

Torino made light work of their own Serie B opposition, routing Cesena 4-1 to book a place against city rivals Juventus in the next round.

Alessandro Gazzi scrambled the ball in with just three minutes on the clock before Emiliano Moretti made it 2-0 10 minutes later.

Josef Martinez sent Maxi Lopez through to make it 3-0 shortly after the interval and, though Emmanuel Cascione gave Cesena hope, Marco Benassi rifled home in the closing minutes to cap an emphatic victory.

Spezia edged the battle of the Serie B strugglers as they overcame Salernitana 2-0 at the Stadio Alberto Picco to book a match with Roma.