Costa and Coman phasing out Ribery and Robben - Gomez

Mario Gomez considers the potential of Douglas Costa and Kinglsey Coman to be more exciting for Bayern Munich fans than the talents of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

Ribery and Robben have frequently struggled with injuries – the former is yet to make an appearance in this Bundesliga campaign, while the Dutchman has been involved in just six of their 12 outings so far.

As a result, former Bayern striker Gomez believes supporters have developed greater enthusiasm about seeing Costa and Coman develop into integral players.

It is something he sees as natural progression, likening the situation to the success achieved by Germany after Michael Ballack's retirement.

"At the European Championships, it will mainly be the [Germany] World Cup squad – endless experience. After Ballack had gone, it still went well," Gomez told Kicker.

"In Bayern everyone is talking about Costa and Coman – less about Ribery and Robben.

"I agree [it is unfair]. But this is top-level sport and players are interchangeable."

The 30-year-old departed Bayern for Fiorentina in 2013, but admitted that things did not work out as planned in Italy.

Gomez is now on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, turning down an offer from England to be somewhere he feels needed and can compete for further honours.

"Leaving Bayern was a conscious choice – I had wonderful offers," he added.

"When I saw the Champions League final 2014 – Real [Madrid] versus Atletico [Madrid] – I thought I might have made the wrong choice, but that would be unfair to Fiorentina.

"At Fiorentina a lot of things went in the wrong direction, that's why I am now with Besiktas. [Fiorentina coach] Paulo Sousa wanted to keep me, but I had to change something.

"In the summer, I had a good option in England, but I wanted to go to a club where I am needed 100 per cent and can be successful.

"I want further titles. At Besiktas I feel we can win anything – like at Bayern. I missed this mentality in Fiorentina, it pushes me."