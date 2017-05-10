Costa fights all the time! - Rondon hails inspirational Chelsea striker

Diego Costa's no-nonsense style may irk some but the Chelsea striker has a big fan in fellow Premier League forward Salomon Rondon.

Costa is not afraid to go toe-to-toe with his markers to try and get an advantage, a philosophy that has paid dividends with 52 league goals since moving to Stamford Bridge.

And his approach has not gone unnoticed by Rondon, who continues to impress for West Brom, top-scoring for the Baggies with eight this season.

Speaking to Omnisport, Rondon said: "Diego Costa fights all of the time!

"He's a striker, amazing player.

"I saw his movements, I saw his finishing, I always learn about the movements of other strikers."

And Costa is not the only Chelsea striker Rondon takes inspiration from, club legend Didier Drogba - scorer of 170 goals in 389 appearances in all competitions - is also an idol for the 27-year-old.

He added: "Someone I liked to watch is Drogba. Didier Drogba was an amazing striker when he was at Chelsea.

"But now, my style, maybe [Christian] Benteke. He's a tall, strong player. But I always watch other strikers."