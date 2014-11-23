Costa Rica Wrap: Win sends Cartagines fourth

Fighting for fourth spot, Claudio Ciccia's Cartagines claimed an important 2-0 win over Belen Siglo XXI at the Estadio Jose Rafael Fello Meza.

The win saw Cartagines move into fourth, two points clear of UCR – a team not in action over the weekend.

Johan Condega put Cartagines ahead in the 10th minute and Andres Lezcano struck in first-half additional time.

Cartagines have two games to play before the play-offs – if they make it that far – while UCR have just one left.

Deportivo Saprissa remain a chance of finishing second after battling to a 1-0 victory at home to Herediano.

Daniel Colindres scored an 81st-minute winner for the hosts, who are two points behind the second-placed team they beat.

League leaders Alajuelense continued their fine season, winning 1-0 at Limon.

Johan Venegas netted a winner 10 minutes from time as Alajuelense made it 16 wins in 21 Torneo de Invierno matches.