Could Kekana be set for Sundowns exit?

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana could be set to leave the club on loan for the 2021-22 season, according to reports.

The 36-year-old midfielder was handed a long-term contract, expiring in June 2024, by then coach Pitso Mosimane in 2020, but he has struggled for game time since Mosimane’s departure to Al Ahly.

The midfielder made only 15 appearances in all competitions last season, with only nine coming in the league, and highlighted his frustration in several media interviews at the end of the season.

Despite his age, Kekana insists he is still hungry for regular game time and, according to SoccerLaduma, he may have to leave Chloorkop for that to happen.

The outlet reports that club sources have revealed that Kekana has been offered to DStv Premiership rivals Swallows on loan for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

While it looks like there is no final decision yet, Kekana is a vital member of the Downs dressing room but, with time running out on his career, the six-time league champion may need to depart his home of the last 10 years to squeeze every drop out of his final years as a footballer.