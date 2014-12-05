Trending

Coupe de France: Lille Sud 0 Valenciennes 1

Rydell Poepon's stoppage-time winner saw Valenciennes defeat Lille Sud 1-0 in the Coupe de France on Friday.

Part-time Lille Sud held their Ligue 2 opponents for the majority of the encounter and it looked as though they would force extra-time with the game goalless heading into the final moments.

But Valenciennes, who currently lie mid-table in the French second tier, struck through Poepon in the first minute of time added on to break their opponents' hearts and seal their progress to the next round.