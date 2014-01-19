Coupe de France Preview: Underdogs in spotlight

Traditionally the competition has been seen as a platform for the lesser lights of French football to rise to national prominence, with third-tier Quevilly the most recent side to showcase that fact after their run to the final in 2012.

This year, the likes of Cannes - who shocked Saint-Etienne in the last round - and Plabennec have been hitting the headlines, but the two fourth-tier sides, who will meet on Thursday, are not the lowest-ranked teams left in the competition.

Sete are leaders of Group E in the Championnat de France level two (CFA 2), an amateur league, and have already won three Coupe de France matches without conceding a goal on their run to the last 32 this season.

Next up for them is a home clash against CFA strugglers Jura Sud on Tuesday.

The draw did produce some mouthwatering ties for some of the so-called minnows, while some of the big guns of French football will be keen to avoid an upset.

CFA outfit Monts d'Or Azergues set to welcome big-spending Ligue 1 club Monaco, while defending champions Bordeaux have been handed a testing trip to FA Ile Rousse Monticello and five-time winners Lyon head to Yzeure on Wednesday.

Ligue 2 Dijon take to the road to meet 2005 victors Auxerre on Thursday, while CFA 2 side Iris Club de Croix welcome UEFA Champions League hopefuls Lille.

There will be plenty of attention on top-flight leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who welcome Montpellier in an all-Ligue 1 fixture and the tie of the round - although whether coach Laurent Blanc opts to rest some of his first-team stars with PSG still chasing honours on multiple fronts remains to be seen.

Marseille have won a record 10 Coupe de France crowns, and they tackle Nice at Stade Velodrome on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Boulogne face Rennes, Lens take on Bastia, Moulins have a showdown with Toulouse and Ajaccio host Caen.

Fourth-tier Concarneau have a home tie against Guingamp, Bastia face Ligue 2 Niort and Sochaux head to Angers.