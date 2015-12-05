Coupe de France Review: Dijon, Brest among Ligue 2 sides knocked out

Ligue 2 side Dijon were dumped out of the Coupe de France in the eighth round as they lost to lower-league minnows Sarreguemines on Saturday.

Serreguemine fought back from a goal down at the Stade de la Bais to seal progression into the next stage with a 2-1 victory, setting up the possibility of a tie against a Ligue 1 outfit.

There were also surprise defeats for second-tier sides Brest, Nimes and Clermont, losing their respective away matches to Stade Briochin, Moulins AS and Trelissac - who recorded a 10-0 win over Panazol in their previous Coupe de France outing.

Meanwhile, fellow second-tier side Valenciennes scraped through courtesy of a 2-1 extra-time victory over lower-league Beauvais, with youngster Gaetan Missi Mezu netting a 105th-minute winner.

Elsewhere, there were wins for AC Ajaccio, Evian TG, Bourg-Peronnas, Niort and Laval.

There were 34 games played in total on Saturday, with other highlights including Annecy's 5-0 trouncing of Pontcharra-St Loup, and 2012 finalists Quevilly Rouen losing out to Entente S.S.G after extra-time.