Coupe de France Wrap: Ajaccio in lucky escape
Ligue 2 side Ajaccio had a narrow escape against lower-league opposition in the Coupe de France, though Angers were not so lucky.
Ajaccio, who have not impressed since getting relegated from Ligue 1 last season, travelled to Borgo for their eighth-round tie on Saturday and were taken all the way to extra-time by their hosts, before claiming a 3-2 win.
Angers were not afforded the luxury of an extra 30 minutes, however, as they were beaten 2-1 by fifth-tier relegation-strugglers Dinan-Lehon, despite the away side taking a 15th-minute lead.
Like Angers, National Ligue team Istres were also dumped out of the competition by fifth-tier opposition, with Bressuire claiming a 2-1 victory thanks to Quentin Brebion's extra-time winner.
Clermont and Le Havre also had their cup runs cut short by lower-league sides, with Epinal beating the former on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while Erick Mombaerts' men lost 2-0 at home to Boulogne.
Brest and Tours both needed penalties to avoid upsets, beating Paris and Stade Bordelais after drawing 0-0 and 2-2 respectively.
Proving that not all the bigger sides were off-colour on Saturday, Auxerre beat Sarreguemines 4-0 on the road, while Nancy claimed a fine 3-1 triumph at fellow Ligue 2 high-flyers Troyes.
Niort, Chateauroux, Arles, Nimes, Laval and Orleans are the other Ligue 2 sides progressing to the next round, with the latter beating US Laon in emphatic fashion, winning 7-0.
Flying the National Ligue flag in the next round will be Le Poire-sur-Vie, Dunkerque and Lucon, while Club Franciscain and St. Maur Lusi also squeezed through.
There were also wins from Plabennec, Saint-Priest, Beauvais and Concarneau from CFA, while CFA 2 sides Andrezieux, Jura Sud, Cholet and Saint-Louis Neuweg will likely have the odds stacked against them in the next round after securing their respective places.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.