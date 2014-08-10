Coupe de la Ligue Preview: Diacre eyes first win

Diacre made history by becoming the first female to take charge of a professional male team in the top two divisions of a European nation when she oversaw Clermont's 2-1 defeat at Brest in their Ligue 2 opener last week.

The Stade Gabriel Montpied outfit followed that reverse up with a 1-1 draw at home to Auxerre on Friday, and former France international Diacre - who made 121 appearances for her country - will be confident that her side can go one better when they host Istres in round one of the Coupe.

Istres were relegated from Ligue 2 last season, and began life in the French third tier with a disappointing 3-2 home reverse to Chambly last Friday.

Ligue 2 club Troyes were one of the surprise packages of last season's Coupe as they reached the last four before being beaten 2-1 by Lyon.

Jean-Marc Furlan's men have started this campaign strongly, winning both of their league fixtures so far 1-0.

And they will fancy their chances of maintaining their 100 per cent record this term at out-of-form Valenciennes, who have taken just one point from two outings following their relegation from Ligue 1.

Sochaux - 2004 Coupe winners - were 2-0 victors at Ajaccio on Saturday, and they visit Laval in midweek.

Ajaccio will hope to bounce back at Brest, while Auxerre travel to Orleans for the first part of a double-header that sees the clubs clash twice in three days.

Tours, who got to the round of 16 last term, entertain Dijon, and 2006 Coupe winners Nancy welcome Le Havre to Stade Marcel Picot.

Elsewhere, Arles meet Niort, Angers host Nimes, and third-tier CA Bastia play Creteil.