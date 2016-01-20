Court confirms Messi's tax trial date

Lionel Messi and his father Jorge will begin their trial over tax fraud charges on May 31, the Catalan Superior Court of Justice has confirmed.

The Barcelona star and his father have been charged with three counts of tax fraud worth €4.1million dating back to a period of time between 2007 and 2009 and has had his trial date confirmed as being between May 31 and June 3.

Messi had been set to avoid a trial on the grounds that Jorge Messi was apparently responsible for his son's tax obligations.

However, the state attorney later opted to overrule the advice of prosecutors and ordered both to appear in the Eighth Court of Barcelona.

The trial will begin three days after the Champions League final in Milan but could impact on Messi's and Argentina's preparations for the Copa America in the United States.

The Copa begins on June 3, with the schedule for the tournament due to be confirmed in New York on February 21.