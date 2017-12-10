Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois intends to resolve his Chelsea future before the end of this season amid sustained speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Courtois' current deal at Stamford Bridge runs out at the end of 2018-19 and he reportedly rejected the Premier League champions' initial offer for renewed terms back in May.

Belgium's number one played on loan at Atletico Madrid for three years and his two children still live in the Spanish capital with his ex-partner, which has fuelled talk of a move away.

"It [my private situation] is not always easy, but I'd also seen this coming. I knew that she [former girlfriend] would return to Madrid, so that has its influence too. I love my children to death," he told Belgian television channel VTM following Chelsea's 1-0 defeat at West Ham.

"When you miss them, you are sometimes wondering, 'Shouldn't I play in Spain in the next few years?' That's why I want to take my time to make a decision on that contract extension."

As such, Courtois insists money is not the primary motivation when it comes to his next career move.

"In the media they're always talking about money. I'm not denying that it plays a role, but everything has to be in its right place," he said.

"If I sign a new contract, I will want to say to Chelsea, 'Look, I am happy here'.

"I like playing for the club, I like London. My private situation is always gnawing a little bit, but for the rest I'm feeling very good at Chelsea.

"I don't see any reason why I won't sign a new deal. I just want to consider all options. Everything has to be right."

Courtois added: "It's not the right moment to make hasty decisions. Not for Chelsea, not for me. Within a couple of months we will sit around the table again and talk openly.

"There's no pressure. The clubs knows that too. Basically, I want an agreement before the end of the season."