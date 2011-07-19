Courtois set for Atletico loan

The Belgian international recently put the finishing touches to his move from Genk and was expected to remain with his current club for the forthcoming season.

However, it has now emerged that the 19-year-old is set to shun Genk in favour of Atletico, where he is likely to replace new Manchester United signing David de Gea.

The Spanish capital side rivalled Chelsea for Courtois’ signature before the West London outfit secured his signature earlier this week.

“It is better for me to go to Atletico, I can learn more in Spain than in Belgium,” said Courtois.

“I'll have to fight for my place, but that is life at the top. The easiest option for me would have been to stay at Genk.

“I could be loaned out for a second or even third season before becoming part of Chelsea's first-team squad.”

The recent Chelsea recruit insisted that a number of the club’s big stars made him feel welcome when he was shown around Stamford Bridge for the first time.

“I was already presented to the players, [Frank] Lampard and [John] Terry immediately talked to me, and [Didier] Drogba said he saw on TV how I celebrated the title with Genk, and goalkeeper Petr Cech and I exchanged a few words,” Courtois added.

