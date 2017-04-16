Coutinho to Barca? Klopp confident Liverpool star will stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned about Philippe Coutinho's future at Anfield amid reported interest from Barcelona.

LaLiga titleholders Barca are believed to have their sights set on Coutinho, who continues to star on Merseyside.

The 24-year-old Brazil international has scored nine goals and tallied six assists to help Liverpool up to fourth position in the Premier League this season.

And Klopp is confident Coutinho will remain at Liverpool, insisting the former Inter attacker is happy where he is.

"I am not concerned because I think Phil fits really well here and is comfortable here," Klopp said ahead of Sunday's trip to West Brom.

"I think it is actually positive when there is interest. It shows it's good.

"Phil had a difficult time with injury, coming back fighting for his shape, and I would say that's normal.

"In the last three games, you can see immediately, when he is in a little bit of shape, how big the difference is he can have in a game.

"That's wonderful for us. But I am not concerned [about Barcelona] actually, because we give the boys enough perspective that they really want to be part of this for the next few years."