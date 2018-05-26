Cristiano is happy and will continue to be happy – Perez cools Ronaldo future talk

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at European champions Real Madrid and will continue to be content at the LaLiga club, according to president Florentino Perez.

Ronaldo dropped a post-match bombshell after Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in Saturday's Champions League final in Kiev, suggesting he could leave the Spanish side.

"It was very nice to be at Real Madrid," Ronaldo said. "In the next days I will talk."

But Perez appears confident five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo can be persuaded to stay at Madrid, who celebrated their third successive Champions League title.

"Everybody has the right to speak and I'm not going to talk about any personal case," Perez said.

"I'm delighted that Cristiano has five Champions Leagues, like myself.

"Today is the day to celebrate another European Cup. Let us enjoy it.

"Cristiano is happy and will continue to be happy, I'm not here to talk about anyone.

"I'm going to celebrate with everything, the club has 13 European Cups, we have the best players in each position."