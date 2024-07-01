WATCH: Have France just scored the luckiest goal at Euro 2024 so far?

France progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after a lucky late winner against Belgium.

In a contest that promised so much before kick-off, the game offered very little, with both sides failing to show any real attacking spark across the 90 minutes. Kevin De Bruyne went close for Belgium before Domenico Tedesco's side were dealt a huge blow late on.

Randal Kolo-Muani's effort on goal was flicked past Koen Casteels by Jan Vertonghen as France celebrated wildly, with the 85th-minute strike proving pivotal, marking the only goal in the game.

WATCH | Why The USMNT Could Shock The 2024 Copa America

"I think he will be beyond disappointed, bar the fact he gets credited with the own goal," began Gary Neville speaking via ITV Sport. "This little move just quickens the attack up and it plays into Griezmann, the ball goals into Kolo Munai but as it gets played back, he has to just shift up. It makes it really difficult and once you are one or two yards off, it comes down as bad defending."

Vertonghen looked distraught after the full-time whistle, as Belgium's players remained on the pitch to soak up the applause from their supporters. Questions will naturally be asked of Tedesco after his side once again failed to make it deep into a major tournament.

Belgium's players were criticised for their performances during the group stages, with boos heard following a 0-0 draw with Ukraine last time out. Romelu Lukaku once again cut a frustrated figure in attack, as his nation was sent packing at the round of 16 stage.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A late own goal from Jan Vertonghen gives France the lead 🇫🇷And Belgium have 5 minutes to find a response... 👀#Euro2024 | #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/wYvuX4HldOJuly 1, 2024

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.