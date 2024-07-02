Has anyone else spotted what we've just seen on BBC's brilliant Euro 2024 intro?

France captain Kylian Mbappe has been donning a mask throughout the remainder of Euro 2024 following a nose injury sustained during their opening match against Austria - and the BBC have made a cheeky nod to it.

The star forward was left bloodied after a collision with Austria defender Kevin Danso's shoulder, necessitating his departure from the stadium in an ambulance.

Luckily, subsequent tests revealed that Mbappe did not need immediate surgery, allowing him to return to training just two days later. But resumed practice but while wearing a protective mask adorned with the colours of the French flag.

French fans were glad to see him remain in the competition, having initially feared that the Real Madrid man would be forced out, but the inclusion of Mbappe wearing a mask has become slightly iconic, even if it irks him.

“It’s horrible playing with a mask,” he told reporters. “I keep changing masks because every time there is something that bothers me, there’s something that’s not quite right. It’s quite difficult playing with a mask because it limits your field of vision, your sweat clogs up and you need to let the sweat out.”

Despite his dislike for playing with the mask, the 25-year-old continued to wear the mask for his team in their last-16 match against Belgium.

France struggled to break down their neighbours until the end of the game when Randal Kolo Muani managed to deflect a shot in off former Tottenham man Jan Vertonghen, with it registered as an own goal.

Kylian Mbappe of France has been wearing a protective mask (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a toothless display from Les Bleus who are widely considered to be the favourites to win Euro 2026. Mbappe himself has struggled to get into a groove nevertheless he and has side have made it to the final eight of the competition. France are now set to face off against Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side managed to squeeze their way past Slovenia after beating the nation on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes and extra time.

