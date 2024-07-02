Has anyone else spotted what we've just seen on BBC's brilliant Euro 2024 intro?

By
published

The BBC are at it again recently in their coverage of Euro 2024 - but this time for all the right reasons

BBC Kylian Mbappe intro
BBC's intro used Kylian Mbappe's mask (Image credit: BBC)

France captain Kylian Mbappe has been donning a mask throughout the remainder of Euro 2024 following a nose injury sustained during their opening match against Austria - and the BBC have made a cheeky nod to it. 

The star forward was left bloodied after a collision with Austria defender Kevin Danso's shoulder, necessitating his departure from the stadium in an ambulance. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.