Cristiano Ronaldo is getting an airport named after him in Madeira

Ronaldo has won numerous team and individual accolades at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Portugal – but this is a new one for the 32-year-old.

The local government from his home island of Madeira have come up with a grand gesture to honour one of their own, and Ronaldo is now set to have the Aeroporto Da Madeira named after him.

With a museum, two hotels and a statue already bearing his stamp, work got underway on Friday to get the necessary signage ready for the Portuguese star's latest honouring.

Ronaldo is to follow in the footsteps of another Manchester United great and national hero, George Best, when the official unveiling takes place on March 29.

The 32-year-old is currently preparing with his national team-mates to face Sweden in a friendly on Tuesday.

