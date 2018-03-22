Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
Florentino Perez dismissed speculation that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, could depart the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Cristiano Ronaldo has not asked to leave the Spanish and European champions as he fielded questions over a possible move to China.
The Chinese Super League has emerged as a possible destination for Ronaldo after former Brazil and Portugal head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had often asked about China.
Ronaldo – who has scored 37 goals in 35 matches across all competitions for Madrid this season – is contracted until mid-2021 and Perez dismissed speculation that the 33-year-old superstar could depart the Santiago Bernabeu.
"He hasn't asked us to leave, he has a contract for another year but when the results are not great..."
Pressed further on links with the CSL, where Scolari spent 2015-17 as coach of Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao, Perez added: "If you have a friend who lives in Hong Kong, you ask him how he is in Hong Kong, it's normal."
Ronaldo is in red hot form after his four-goal haul in Madrid's thrilling 6-3 win over Girona in LaLiga on Sunday.
The Portugal captain had only managed four league goals prior to the new year, but his tally now stands at 22 – only three adrift of Lionel Messi's LaLiga-high 25.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.