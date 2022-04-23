Cristiano Ronaldo hits incredible Premier League goal landmark for Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo hit a century of Premier League goals for Manchester United in their trip to Arsenal on Saturday – despite spending 12 years abroad
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United in his side's away game at Arsenal on Saturday.
The Portuguese attacker was applauded by fans of both teams in the 7th minute, following the tragic death of his new-born son earlier in the week.
Ronaldo, who did not feature in United's 4-0 loss away to Liverpool on Tuesday after the announcement on Monday, had thanked supporters at Anfield for their moving tribute.
The 37-year-old was back in the starting line-up at the Emirates Stadium and pulled a goal back for United in the 34th minute, shortly after Ralf Rangnick's side had gone 2-0 down to the Gunners in north London.
Ronaldo latched onto a pass from Nemanja Matic and beat Aaron Ramsdale with a customary clinical finish to notch his 100th Premier League goal.
In six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, the Portuguese hit 84 goals in 196 Premier League appearances.
Following nine seasons at Real Madrid and three at Juventus, he now has 16 Premier League goals in 27 games in his second spell with United.
And in total, the Portuguese has now registered 22 goals in 36 appearances for the club in 2021-22 - and 140 across his two spells at Old Trafford.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
