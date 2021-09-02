Cristiano Ronaldo: When will he make his Manchester United debut?

In arguably the biggest move of the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a Manchester United player again - and now attention turns to when he'll pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in 12 years.

United's first game after the current international break sees Newcastle visit Old Trafford, and the major talking point will be whether Ronaldo will start.

While he's played only 31 minutes of domestic football this season - a substitute appearance on the opening day of the Serie A season, which proved to be his last for Juventus - he did start for Portugal in their 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Ireland.

And it's fair to say the 36-year-old still looked in tip-top condition as he bagged a brace to become the leading international scorer of all time (although a penalty miss reminded us that he is, in fact, human).

He also picked up a late booking - which could prove significant as he'll miss Portugal's trip to Azerbaijan four days before the Newcastle game. The Euro 2016 winners face Qatar in a friendly in Hungary this Saturday, but then their captain theoretically has a week off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United medical staff with have the final word, of course, but it's not exactly beyond the realms of possibility that Ronaldo could be named in his former teammate's starting 11 at Old Trafford on Saturday 11th September.

In any case, barring injury between now and then, he's bound to be involved in some capacity, and the eyes of the world (well, not England as the game isn't on TV over here) will be watching as United prepare to welcome back a legend.

