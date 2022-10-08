Cristiano Ronaldo's chance will come at Manchester United, says Wayne Rooney
The former Manchester United and England forward believes opportunities will arrive for the Portuguese under Erik ten Hag
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo needs to be patient at Old Trafford and says chances will come for the Portuguese under Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo was an unused substitute in the 6-3 defeat to Manchester City last weekend and has started only one Premier League game so far this season – the disastrous 4-0 loss at Brentford back in August.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in the XI to face Omonia Nikosia in the Europa League on Thursday night, but cut a frustrated figure for much of that match as United won 3-2 in Cyprus.
Cristiano claimed the assist for Marcus Rashford's second of the night, but was unable to get on the scoresheet and still has just one goal to his name this season – against Sheriff in the Europa League.
"The manager's obviously gone a different way in terms of how they're playing and been successful," Rooney told reporters on Friday.
Manchester United's all-time top scorer, who now manages MLS side DC United, added: "Cristiano and [Lionel] Messi are two of the greatest players to ever play the game, but ultimately time catches up with us all. He's obviously not the player he was when he was 22 or 23, for instance. It's a tough one for him.
"Knowing him, it'll be very difficult for him to sit on the bench. I'm sure if he stays patient, his chance will come and, again, it's then obviously him taking those chances and trying to force his way back in."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.