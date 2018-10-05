Cruzeiro 1 Boca Juniors 1 (1-3 agg): Visitors through to Libertadores SFs

Boca Juniors sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores with a 1-1 draw at 10-man Cruzeiro on Thursday.

Argentine giants Boca advanced to the final four 3-1 on aggregate following their second-leg stalemate away to Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte.

Boca – six-time champions of the South American club competition – were in a strong position after winning the opening leg 2-0 on home soil in Buenos Aires.

Brazilian hosts Cruzeiro needed to overturn a two-goal deficit and they managed to pull a goal back approaching the hour-mark when Sassa came off the bench and volleyed the ball powerfully past Agustin Rossi.

Cruzeiro were dealt a blow, however, after Dede was sent off for a second yellow card with nine minutes remaining and Boca extinguished their hopes – Cristian Pavon scoring in the 94th minute.

Boca will face Luiz Felipe Scolari's Palmeiras in the Libertadores semi-finals.