Cruzeiro 1 Boca Juniors 1 (1-3 agg): Visitors through to Libertadores SFs
Boca Juniors advanced 3-1 on aggregate following their second-leg stalemate away to Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte.
Boca Juniors sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores with a 1-1 draw at 10-man Cruzeiro on Thursday.
Argentine giants Boca advanced to the final four 3-1 on aggregate following their second-leg stalemate away to Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte.
Boca – six-time champions of the South American club competition – were in a strong position after winning the opening leg 2-0 on home soil in Buenos Aires.
Brazilian hosts Cruzeiro needed to overturn a two-goal deficit and they managed to pull a goal back approaching the hour-mark when Sassa came off the bench and volleyed the ball powerfully past Agustin Rossi.
Así fue el gol de para meter a Boca en semifinales de . October 5, 2018
Cruzeiro were dealt a blow, however, after Dede was sent off for a second yellow card with nine minutes remaining and Boca extinguished their hopes – Cristian Pavon scoring in the 94th minute.
Boca will face Luiz Felipe Scolari's Palmeiras in the Libertadores semi-finals.
