Crystal Palace have already got new manager Frank De Boer confused with his brother Ronald

It's no secret that new Palace manager Frank de Boer looks devilishly similar to his twin brother Ronald.

The duo both played for Ajax, Barcelona and Rangers, as well as the Netherlands national team.

So it's no surprise when media outlets make the common mistake of getting the two confused, as Crystal Palace's official Twitter account did when they slipped up in furnishing their followers with a breakdown of Frank's playing and managerial history.

"Its [sic] very difficult to find action photos of Frank, that's why they use me instead @CPFC #urnotthefirstandnotthelast," tweeted Ronald, who is currently the assistant manager of Ajax's under-19s.

In case the photos still confuse you (we don't blame you), both are of Ronald. Frank never donned the No.16 for Holland.