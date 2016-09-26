CSKA boss Slutski wary of Tottenham threat

CSKA Moscow head coach Leonid Slutski admits his side will have their work cut out as they try to rein in Tottenham's star-studded attack in the Champions League.

While Spurs lost their European opener at home to Monaco, they have hit form in the Premier League, climbing to second with three straight wins.

Last season's top-scorer Harry Kane remains out with an ankle injury, but Son Heung-min, among others, has stepped up in his absence to keep Tottenham firing.

However, rather than discussing the merits of any one individual, Slutski is focused on dealing with the English side as a unit in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We can talk about Son, [Vincent] Janssen, [Christian] Eriksen, [Erik] Lamela - all these players are pretty dangerous," he told a news conference.

"The question is not how are we going to defend against them at set-pieces, but how we are going defend against their attacking potential overall.

"Last year, Spurs had an amazing team and tried to win the [Premier League] title. This season, they play a little different because many teams sit back against them."

CSKA defender Vasili Berezutski is similarly expecting a tough encounter, despite the blow Spurs have been dealt by Kane's injury.

"It does not make any difference because Tottenham have a lot of great players," he added. "It will be hard to play them, with or without Kane."