CSKA sink Litex to reach Bulgarian Cup Final

With CSKA returning to their home stadium after rebuilding work, the lively Delev made it 1-0 when scoring from close range.

Litex dominated the second half and it was no surprise when Georgi Milanov equalised from Hristo Yanev's corner but Delev snatched the win with a deflected shot three minutes from time.

"I'm in seventh heaven," Delev told reporters. "It's unbelievable to hear the roar from the stands at our stadium. It's just fantastic to play here."

In the final, CSKA will face Slavia Sofia or Pirin Blagoevgrad who meet in the second semi-final on Thursday.