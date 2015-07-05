Cuadrado's agent plays down Chelsea exit rumours

Juan Cuadrado remains part of Jose Mourinho's plans at Chelsea and is likely to stay at Stamford Bridge.

That is the view of the winger's agent after a low-key start to Cuadrado's Chelsea career sparked speculation regarding his future.

The Colombia international started four Premier League games and failed to complete 90 minutes in any of them following his February switch from Fiorentina.

Serie A trio Juventus, Roma and Inter have been linked with the 27-year-old, but Cuadrado appears set to battle for a regular first-team place with the Premier League champions.

"I read with amazement in some English and Italian newspapers about imaginary figures and agents associated with Cuadrado, so I think it is right to clarify the situation," Alessandro Lucci, Cuadrado's representative, told TuttoMercato.

"Cuadrado is a Chelsea player, strongly backed by Mourinho who believes in him.

"Juan is fine in London and is very likely to remain at Chelsea."