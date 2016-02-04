Damm, Salcedo headline first Mexico roster of 2016

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has called his first roster of 2016, bringing in a young group for the friendly against Senegal on Feb. 10.

The match does not take place during a FIFA window, so Osorio has called a group made up entirely of players currently playing in Liga MX.

That group includes center back Carlos Salcedo of Chivas, despite the fact that Chivas owner Jorge Vergara and Grupo Omnilife president Jose Luis Higuera said the club doesn't plan to release players for non-FIFA dates. The former Real Salt Lake man was sent off in Chivas' 2-0 defeat to Morelia on Saturday, but Vergara said he would've allowed Salcedo to join the team even if he weren't suspended for this weekend's contest.

Osorio also has called Tijuana's quick striker Henry Martin and Pumas center forward Eduardo "Lalo" Herrera. Hirving Lozano, who generally plays an attacking midfield role with Pachuca, also is listed as a forward. Tigres wingers Javier Aquino and Jurgen Damm could help score goals.

On the other side of the pitch, the Colombian manager could cap goalkeeper Alejandro "Pikolin" Palacios for the first time in the 34-year-old's career, though experienced shot stopper Jesus Corona also is part of the group.

"He's a goalkeeper who has spent a lot of time in the first division, he's been champion several times," national teams director Santiago Banos said of Palacios. "Last tournament, he was a runner-up and he's shown a level very close to the best of his career. That's why he deserves a call like anybody else."

On the back line, veterans Jorge Torres Nilo and Gerardo Flores could be the fullbacks, though there are also younger options in the group. Rodolfo Pizarro is listed as a midfielder but also can play at right back.

Osorio's men will face Senegal at 8 p.m. ET in Miami.

Full list:

Goalkeepers: Alejandro Palacios (Pumas), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres), Jose Rivas (Tigres), Israel Jimenez (Tigres), Carlos Salcedo (Chivas), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Gerardo Flores (Toluca), Gerardo Rodriguez (Toluca), Yasser Corona (Queretaro)

Midfielders: Jesus Zavala (Monterrey), Jesus Duenas (Tigres), Luis Montes (Leon), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Rodolfo Pizarro (Pachuca), Jesus Molina (Santos), Jurgen Damm (Tigres), Candido Ramirez (Monterrey)

Forwards: Henry Martin (Tijuana), Eduardo Herrera (Pumas), Hirving Lozano (Pachuca)