Dani Alves braced for Man City snub backlash

Dani Alves appears to be ready for the inevitable storm of criticism that will accompany his expected decision to reject Manchester City in favour of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The experienced Brazilian had already courted some controversy by seeking an early exit from his Juventus contract, seemingly in a bid to secure a reunion with his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at City.

However, Alves is expected to be presented as a PSG player as early as Wednesday, leaving City - and the team's supporters - furious at being snubbed.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights are believed to have offered a significant increase on the wages proposed by City, leaving the 34-year-old willing to accept any animosity from the spurned Premier League side.

"Humans are challenged," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Prepare to face without fear the consequences of your decisions, they will come filled with difficulties, but your confidence and your daily hard work will support you.

"I am prepared for life since I was a boy, in my heart I have love and passion, in my soul an insatiable thirst to be a champion!"