Dani Alves called up to Brazil squad

Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has been called up to Brazil's Copa America squad, replacing the injured Danilo.

Danilo, 23, who is on his way to Real Madrid next season, left the squad after spraining his right ankle.

It opened up a spot in Dunga's team, with Dani Alves receiving the call-up late on Wednesday.

Selection in Brazil's squad continues a week of good news for the 32-year-old, who signed a contract extension with Barca after their UEFA Champions League success.

Dani Alves last played for Brazil at the World Cup, overlooked consistently by Dunga since he took over, following the nation's embarrassing finish to the tournament.

The 79-time international went as far as to criticise the coach for his overhaul of the squad.

Brazil open their Copa America with a clash against Peru on Sunday, having claimed a 1-0 win over Honduras in their final warm-up fixture.