Darmian: Joining Manchester United an easy decision

Matteo Darmian has stressed that joining Manchester United was an easy decision for him as he feels the Premier League is one of the best in the world.

The Italy international joined United from Torino in July and he has no regrets over his decision to move to England.

"I used to watch the Premier League on television and it was well known that it was perhaps one of the best leagues in the world," Darmian told the official United website.

"So, when I got the call from United, I didn't have to think twice about it at all.

"For me, it was a big step in my career and a really big opportunity, personally, which I didn't want to let slip away.

"Of course, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs, not just in England but the whole world. Because of the history as well.

"All these factors made it an easy decision for me."

Darmian, 25, has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far this campaign.