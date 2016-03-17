Darmian reaffirms United commitment

Matteo Darmian has reiterated his commitment to Manchester United and has no intention of seeking a quick return to Serie A.

Italy full-back Darmian made the switch to Old Trafford from Torino last July and he has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Louis van Gaal's side.

Darmian was linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus in January, only for the defender to quickly laugh off those rumours.

However, Darmian's campaign stuttered somewhat due to hamstring and shoulder injuries, and he has struggled to regain a starting berth since returning to action this month.

But the 26-year-old says he is in it for the long haul at United, telling Sky Sport Italia: "When I got the call and an offer from Manchester United I did not have to think twice.

"They are one of the most important clubs in the world, in terms of history and everything else to do with football.

"I started off well. Thanks to everyone at the club, I have enjoyed every minute here. When there was talk of moving in January, I laughed it off as I'm very happy here.

"I have a long contract here and I have not thought of anything else other than finishing the season strongly. The aim is to end the campaign the best we can and then take that club form into the national set up for the Euros."