Darmian relishing Euros after return from injury
Back from an ankle issue, Matteo Darmian is looking forward to Euro 2016, should he be included in Antonio Conte's final Italy squad.
Matteo Darmian is relishing Italy's Euro 2016 campaign after making his return from an ankle injury.
Full-back Darmian missed the final two games of Manchester United's Premier League campaign after suffering a blow to his ankle in the 1-0 victory at Norwich City this month.
But he came off the bench to help United win the FA Cup with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Darmian has been named in Italy's 30-man provisional Euro 2016 squad, which coach Antonio Conte will reduce to a final 23 by the end of the month.
And he told United's official website: "After my ankle injury, I feel good now. I have to wait for the final list of the Italian coach but yes, of course, I want to go to the Euros.
"It is a big appointment for a player. It is a big chance to win another trophy. "
Italy will be without midfielders Marco Verratti and Claudio Marchisio because of injuries and face a difficult group after being drawn with Belgium, Sweden and Republic of Ireland.
Darmian added: "It will not be easy because I think our group is a very hard group. But we'll try to do our best in it and look forward to it."
