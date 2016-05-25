Darmian relishing Euros after return from injury

Matteo Darmian is relishing Italy's Euro 2016 campaign after making his return from an ankle injury.

Full-back Darmian missed the final two games of Manchester United's Premier League campaign after suffering a blow to his ankle in the 1-0 victory at Norwich City this month.

But he came off the bench to help United win the FA Cup with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Darmian has been named in Italy's 30-man provisional Euro 2016 squad, which coach Antonio Conte will reduce to a final 23 by the end of the month.

And he told United's official website: "After my ankle injury, I feel good now. I have to wait for the final list of the Italian coach but yes, of course, I want to go to the Euros.

"It is a big appointment for a player. It is a big chance to win another trophy. "

Italy will be without midfielders Marco Verratti and Claudio Marchisio because of injuries and face a difficult group after being drawn with Belgium, Sweden and Republic of Ireland.

Darmian added: "It will not be easy because I think our group is a very hard group. But we'll try to do our best in it and look forward to it."