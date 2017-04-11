Darmstadt swoop for free-agent Grosskreutz

Relegation-threatened Darmstadt have handed Kevin Grosskreutz his next opportunity after his exit from Stuttgart, though they will not see him on the pitch until next season.

After finishing 14th in their first season back in the Bundesliga, Darmstadt have struggled this time around and only have 15 points from their 28 matches - leaving them rooted to the foot of the table.

Their relegation to 2. Bundesliga seems inevitable but they are already planning for the future with the signing of World Cup winner Grosskreutz.

Following his successful spell with Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder has turned out for Galatasaray and Stuttgart, leaving the latter by mutual consent in March following a city-centre altercation that left him hospitalised.

Darmstadt have acted quickly to sign the 28-year-old and he will make his debut at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

"I am really looking forward to playing for Darmstadt," said Grosskreutz after signing his deal until 2019.

"[Coach] Torsten Frings went to a great effort to sign me, and both he and the board convinced me that this is the right step for me to take in my career.

"Just like at all my previous clubs, I will do my all for the success of the team."

Frings is excited to have the former Dortmund man for next season, and believes his experience will help his squad develop.

"I am thrilled and unbelievably proud to have a player like Kevin Grosskreutz joining Darmstadt," he said.

"He is a vastly experienced player, a world champion and has played at the highest level. I sensed in talks with him how excited he is about the challenge here.

"He will be an important part of our team both on and off the pitch for next season."