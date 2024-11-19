'David Beckham was desperate to play in my squad, but I didn't want to bring him along and waste the FA’s money: I had to pick the strongest players': Great Britain coach reflects on Becks snub as 'one of the toughest decisions' of his career

Stuart Pearce faced monumental backlash over his decision to omit David Beckham from his Team GB squad at London 2012 – with many feeling Becks' campaigning efforts to help London win the bid in the first place warranted him a squad number.

“The one thing you do know about David Beckham is he's very passionate about playing for his country,” Pearce tells FourFourTwo now. “On top of that, he was very passionate about wanting to represent the GB Olympic team at London 2012.

“I admired him for that, and I admired his professionalism and everything he did to help bring the Olympic games to this country in the first place as well.

Pearce: 'I didn't think David Beckham was good enough for my Olympic squad in 2012 - it was a straightforward question'

Team GB's players emerge for their London 2012 opener against Senegal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pearce has called his decision to omit the legendary former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder out of his Olympics squad as "one of the toughest decisions" he ever made in football.

"For me, it was a straightforward question to myself: did I think he was good enough to be in my Olympic squad of 18? The answer was no, and I had a duty of care to the nation to pick the strongest possible squad – unfortunately, that was without him.

Stuart Pearce at a London 2012 press conference (Image credit: Alamy)

“He wanted to play, he was desperate," former defender Pearce remembers. “Was he disappointed that he wasn't picked in the squad? Yes, he was, but I wanted to pick the strongest squad and, in my opinion, I did that. So it was a conversation I had with him over the phone before we flew off to train and prepare on the west coast of America.

“I didn't see it appropriate to bring him along and waste the FA’s money just to explain in person that he wasn’t going to be in the Olympic squad.

“I had Craig Bellamy and Ryan Giggs as the over-age players in his position. It was a straightforward decision. I hadn’t made David any promises. All of the potential over-age players knew they’d either be in my squad or out of it. It would be judged on form and I was as clear-cut as I could be."

Pearce selected Micah Richards as his third and final overage player, adding them to a squad of youngsters including the likes of Jack Butland, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey and Daniel Sturridge.

Results at the tournament were poor, with Team GB getting eliminated at the quarter-final stage by South Korea in a penalty shootout. Those tepid showings did nothing to quell the feeling that Beckham should have been a part of the side.

Team GB has not entered a side into the men's football since London 2012, with many fans calling for organisers to reinstate the team ahead of the LA 2028 Games.

Stuart Pearce at London 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

