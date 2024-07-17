Why aren't Team GB in the Olympics for football?

By
published

Hot on the heels of Euro 2024 will be the summer's other major sporting event - the Paris Olympics

The Olympics get underway on July 26
The Olympics get underway on July 26

If Euro 2024 coming to an end has left a whole in your soul that only a major sporting event can fill, then you're in luck.

Starting just 12 days after the Euros final in Berlin is summer's other tentpole event - the Paris Olympics. Among the 32 sports being contested in the French capital will be men and women's football - although it is a very different tournament to the usual summer competitions. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.