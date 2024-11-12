David Coote's Liverpool record analysed as he is placed under investigation for shocking social-media video leak
The Premier League official is currently being investigated after comments he made about Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool
Premier League official David Coote is under investigation after a video posted online showed him criticising both Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.
Coote, 42, has been a top-level referee since 2018 and has often been criticised for his decision-making against the Reds in high-profile matches.
The Nottingham-born official oversaw Liverpool's win over Aston Villa at the weekend, having controversially not given Pau Torres a penalty when he was adjudged to have been fouled in the penalty area.
Liverpool's record revealed under David Coote as social media video hits the headlines
Prior to his first visit to Anfield in 2020, Coote had officiated 26 Premier League matches. His debut assignment involving the Reds was a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield, during the COVID pandemic where games were forced to be played behind closed doors.
The Clarets frustrated Liverpool throughout with then-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stating after the full-time whistle: "We were angry with the referee but we have to criticise ourselves first for not finishing the game."
Some four years passed before Coote was again handed responsibility for another game involving Liverpool, with some reports suggesting this was done knowing the video existed and to help cool the matter behind the scenes.
During the 2021/22 campaign, the 42-year-old was appointed to oversee two cup games where Liverpool beat both Preston and Shrewsbury with little problems throughout either contest.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Next came defeats against Manchester City in the 2022/23 Carabao Cup, as Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Pep Guardiola's side.
There was also another loss, this time against Brighton in the FA Cup, but Fabinho, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson were all lucky to not be given their marching orders for separate incidents across the 90 minutes.
How Luis Diaz's leveller was allowed to stand remains a mystery, with multiple players clearly in an offside position during the 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League last season.
His final outing, could well be, the recent 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Anfield, in which only perhaps Villa defender Torres felt a little aggrieved to not have earned a penalty in the build-up to Darwin Nunez's opener. Coote also appeared to wave away quick appeals for a professional foul on Mohammed Salah by Leon Bailey which would've almost certainly been subject of a VAR check had Dawin Nunez not taken over possession and scored.
The biggest bone of contention will be the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in 2020 with Everton, when Coote was on VAR duties and failed to act when Jordan Pickford flew into Virgil van Dijk, thus causing a season-ending ACL injury to the Dutchman in the process.
"I think they bend the lines sometimes to make it offside," said Klopp in the aftermath. "I'm not sure how they do it, I've seen it before." It was then almost three years before Coote got in the VAR booth for another Reds fixture.
In total whether as referee or involved somehow with VAR, Coote has overseen 20 Liverpool games in total since being promoted by the Premier League as a top-level official. The Merseysiders have won 11, drawn 4 and lost 5, so a pretty average record overall.
Manchester United will perhaps be more angered by Coote this season, especially given the penalty awarded against them vs West Ham was the final nail in the coffin for Erik ten Hag. We await the video on that one...
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.