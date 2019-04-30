This is how much PSG will offer David de Gea to prise him away from Manchester United

PSG are prepared to offer David de Gea a £450,000-a-week contract as they step up their interest in the Manchester United goalkeeper.

De Gea is out of contract in summer 2020 and could leave Old Trafford at the end of this season if he is unable to agree a new deal with the club.

Juventus have also been linked with a move for the Spaniard, but PSG remain in pole position to secure his signature.

And according to the Daily Star, the Ligue 1 giants are prepared to offer the shot-stopper a package worth almost £90m.

De Gea is currently earning £200,000 per week, so a switch to PSG would more than double his wages.

United could expect to receive around £50m if they sell their No.1 goalkeeper, who made another mistake against Chelsea at the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain in sixth place after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

READ MORE

Unpopular Opinion: PSG are NOT a plastic super club, you fools

Inside Ajax: how to become the world’s greatest talent factory